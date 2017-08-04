Teen student stabbed to death by classmate in Madhya Pradesh

The victim, a Class 12 student, was attacked by his classmate with a knife after schools hours. He was grievously injured and rushed to a hospital where he died The victim, a Class 12 student, was attacked by his classmate with a knife after schools hours. He was grievously injured and rushed to a hospital where he died

A 17-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate in front of their school here, police said today. The incident is suspected to be a fallout of a quarrel the two and a few other students had a few days ago, they said. Three persons, including the attacker and another student, were apprehended in connection with the incident which took place yesterday afternoon in front of Government Higher Secondary School in Basti Chowraha area, Additional Superintendent of Police B K S Parihar said.

The victim, a Class 12 student, was attacked by his classmate with a knife after schools hours. He was grievously injured and rushed to a hospital where he died, Parihar said. Besides the attacker (also aged 17), two others, one of them a minor student, were apprehended, he said.

These students had got into a heated argument over some issue a couple of days ago and this may have led to the stabbing, the police officer said.

Khajuraho Police Station in-charge K S Randhawa said the family members of the victim rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. They got angry when they did not find any doctor at the hospital and damaged some equipment there, Randhawa said.

Police intervened and brought the situation under control, he said, adding the boy’s body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. The last rites of the deceased were conducted this morning at village Bamnora, located on Khajuraho’s outskirts.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack,” Randhawa said.

