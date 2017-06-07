Teen paraded naked in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, brutalised for ‘sexually assaulting’ children

The case was registered at the city police station in Tarn Taran only after a video of the incident went viral on social media and the boy’s mother made a police complaint. The case was registered at the city police station in Tarn Taran only after a video of the incident went viral on social media and the boy’s mother made a police complaint.

Four members of a family, including a woman, were booked on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing and parading a 17-year-old boy naked in Bachra village of Tarn Taran district after accusing him of sexually exploiting their children.

The incident took place on May 31. The case was registered at the city police station in Tarn Taran only after a video of the incident went viral on social media and the boy’s mother made a police complaint. In the video, the four were seen thrashing the boy and inserting an iron rod into his anus.

The case has been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural intercourse) of the IPC against Harpal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gobind Singh and Baljinder Kaur, residents of Chamba Kalan. All four are absconding.

The police allegedly knew the boy had been accused of sexually exploiting two children but didn’t take any action.

“A few days back, the family had accused the boy of sexually exploiting their two boys, aged 6 and 10. But the matter was resolved in the presence of the village panchayat. The family told the police they did not want to make a police complaint as it could had adverse impact on the future of their kids. But now, it seems they have acted on revenge. We have registered a case,” said SHO Ashwani Kumar.

