Teen found hanging, kin blame Blue Whale

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy allegedly hanged himself at the residence of his maternal grandfather at Indira Nagar in Lucknow on Thursday morning. His family has maintained that the death is linked to the Blue Whale, the online dare game. The boy’s mother found the Class VIII student hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. The boy used to stay at his grandfather’s house along with his mother. While the teenager’s father is a lawyer in Hardoi district, his mother works at a publishing house run by her father.

Police said they did not go through the boy’s cellphone as the family had given in writing that the teenager had hanged himself because of the Blue Whale Challenge and they did not want to pursue any legal action. “Yesterday, he woke up around 9 am, had breakfast with his grandmother… Around 11 am, he went upstairs. After a few minutes, his grandmother called him but he didn’t respond. Later, she went up and found the door locked from inside. She called him several times but received no response. She then called up his mother, who was not at home at that time,” the grandfather told The Indian Express.

“Our daughter soon returned home… when she looked inside through the gap in the door, she found him hanging from a scarf,” he added. Asked about the boy’s behaviour in the recent past, the grandfather said he was “quite normal and there was no noticeable change in his behavior”. “His friends are saying that during the last few days, he used to warn them about the Blue Whale game and suggest they should never try it,” he added.

Ghazipur police Sub-Inspector Durga Prasad Yadav said: “The family has given us in written that the Blue Whale game has led to the death and they do not want to take any legal action.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App