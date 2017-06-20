Teen alleges gangrape, Nitish Kumar orders probe

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 15-year-old girl has alleged gangrape by six persons when she went out to defecate on the night of June 15 at Lakhochak village in Lakhisarai’s Chanan police station area. She has identified two accused, one of whom has been arrested. The other is a minor. Police said the FIR was based solely on the girl’s version, but primary investigation has showed several discrepancies. Police have said that it was not a case of “gangrape”, and that she appears to have been “raped” by her boyfriend with whom she planned to elope.

With conflicting versions coming forward, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday asked police to get the case probed by an SIT. The girl is currently recovering at Patna Medical College and Hospital. Though her medical examination has been conducted by a three-member team, the report has not been made public.

The FIR lodged at Chanan police station on June 17 said six people “overpowered her and raped her one by one” when she went out of her house at 2 am on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

The girl has said in her complaint that when she regained consciousness, she was at Bansipur station, about a kilometre from her house. She claimed that the accused forced her to board a train and later forced her out of the running train, the fall leaving her injured in the pelvic area. She gave names of two accused to police. One of them, Mrityunjay Kumar Yadav (26), a murder accused out on bail, has been arrested. The six accused have been booked under IPC sections 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 376 (G) (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder).

Chanan police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Jha said: “We have three versions. While her father said she was found in a field in their backyard, her uncle said she was found in a field 400 m from her home. As per the girl’s version, she was rescued from near Kiul station, 10 km from her village”. GRP records do not report recovery of any girl on June 16 on its tracks.

