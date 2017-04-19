Technology will be used to keep train tracks safe, says Union Minster Suresh Prabhu

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Express File Photo) Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Express File Photo)

INTEGRATING TECHNOLOGY to supervise routine work and ensure passenger safety is the future of the Indian Railways, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday. Technology will be used for easy surveillance of projects and ensure safety on tracks, he added.

In an interaction with the media on Tuesday, Prabhu listed measures on how the Indian Railways aims to implement recent technology to supervise safety-related works on the tracks. In the wake of sabotage attempts on train tracks, Prabhu said the detection of the cases through technology could reduce such occurrences.

“Tracks and railways have always been soft targets. We need technology to detect these cases on a proactive basis and stop their occurrence. We have taken measures in this regard,” he said.

The Western Railway had installed CCTV cameras on tracks to detect fracture or cases of sabotage near Vasai on a trial basis. “Technology is the long-term solution for the smooth working of railways. Through automatic signalling,drones for project monitoring and a few other geo-spatial technology tools, we aim to oversee projects at ease,” he said.

Prabhu was in the city to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a review of railway-related projects in Maharashtra. He said the meet would ensure work is completed reliably.

“We have approved projects worth Rs 1.36 crore in the state, which is a 406 per cent increase from those given earlier. We require consent from the state authorities for land acquisition in cases where there are law-and-order problems or environmental clearance are required. The meet will aim to ensure speedy clearances in such scenarios,” Prabhu added.

Certain suburban railway projects in the state are being carried out in partnership with the state government. Prabhu said the aim remains to integrate institutionalised arrangement for completing works.“Many banks have agreed to lend support to the completion of the projects. Elevated corridors especially will largely receive funds from various banks, including Kotak Mahindra and Asian Development Bank,” the minister said.

Last year, the ministry had asked its sister concern RITES to prepare a report to evaluate the feasibilty of staggered work timings for offices. Through this, they hope for a division of crowd in trains.

