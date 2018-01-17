Technical snags in power supply: PSPCL to spend Rs 65 crore on upgrade of feeders

PSPCL Chief Engineer Paramjit Singh at a meeting with industrialists in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) PSPCL Chief Engineer Paramjit Singh at a meeting with industrialists in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

PUNJAB STATE Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will undertake repair work in focal point 11 KV feeders at a cost of Rs 65 crore. Thus, Sundays will be weekly offs for industry in focal point for five weeks. This was discussed in a meeting of industrialists with PSPCL Chief Engineer Paramjeet Singh Tuesday.

Despite the claims of department of being power-surplus and also giving uninterrupted power supply, industrialists complained that they were facing technical snags leading to five-six hours power cuts in focal point area where industries need round the clock power supply.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of industrial and commercial undertakings (FICO), said, “Though there is no off day for repair and maintenance of power grids, but now onwards, PSPCL authorities have told that they will do repair work on Sundays. The industry will thus remain shut on Sunday as many units do work even on Sundays. However, even if with this compulsory off, the power situation improves, we have no issues. We want 24 hours power supply for the the rest of the days.”

Chief Engineer Paramjeet Singh, meanwhile, cited kite strings as a major reason for faults in power lines for the past week and to upgrade the feeders, department will be spending Rs 65 crore in the Focal point area. Meanwhile it needs to be mentioned that over 500 units are located in industrial focal point area of Ludhiana.

Industrialists also demanded interest on advance consumption deposit for medium connections in Janta Nagar division. Kulbir Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, East Central Zone PSPCL, members from induction furnace units, PHD Chamber of commerce were also present.

