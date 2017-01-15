Technical glitch at Lucknow airport rectified, things back to normal: Airport Director P K Srivastava

All the flights to and from the airport were suspended due to the breakdown, while sixteen flights were diverted, leaving passengers left stranded at the airport. All the flights to and from the airport were suspended due to the breakdown, while sixteen flights were diverted, leaving passengers left stranded at the airport.

The situation at Amausi airport in Lucknow, where a technical glitch caused the failure of Radar DVOR’s, returned to normal by late night on Saturday. The airport director P K Srivastava confirmed to news agency ANI that the technical glitch has been rectified. “Technical glitch at Amausi airport in Lucknow has been rectified and the situation has returned to normal,” the Airport Director said.

Jet Airways flight 9W 755 (Delhi-to-Lucknow) and 9W 756 (Lucknow-to-Delhi) were cancelled after the radar failure was reported at around 4:30 pm today. Srivastava said the Jet Airways flight will arrive on Sunday morning at 7:30 am. All the flights to and from the airport were suspended and at least sixteen flights were diverted due to the breakdown, leaving passengers stranded at the airport.

