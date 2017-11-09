Techie, businesswoman held for cyberstalking in Hyderabad

A software professional and a businesswoman were arrested in Hyderabad for online harassment on Thursday (Representational Image) A software professional and a businesswoman were arrested in Hyderabad for online harassment on Thursday (Representational Image)

A software professional and a businesswoman have been arrested here for allegedly harassing a 36-year-old assistant professor after uploading her personal photos on social media with abusive comments. The 41-year-old software employee, and the businesswoman, aged 25, were arrested yesterday from Moulali on charge of cyberstalking, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

The accused woman was a business partner of the software professional. Both were staying in the same apartment complex as the victim, who worked as an assistant professor at a private college here.

The accused committed the offence due to some dispute between the families of the software professional and the victim, the commissioner said.

During their interrogation, the two accused confessed that they created a fake Facebook account and posted a personal picture of the victim with abusive and vulgar comments, Bhagwat said.

On October 21, the victim lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and yesterday arrested the two accused, police added.

