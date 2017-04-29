Team of nine doctors to work on Eman’s case in Abu Dhabi hospital

Eman Ahmed (File photo) Eman Ahmed (File photo)

Preparations have begun to fly Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed to Abu Dhabi in a special flight in the coming days, with a team of doctors under VPS Healthcare monitoring her health and logistics for the air travel. “We have not fixed upon a date yet. But as soon as the logistics are arranged, she will be discharged and flown,” said Sanet Meyer, director Medevac, VPS Healthcare.

A team of nine doctors, including a neurologist, an intensivist, an obesity specialist, nutritionists and others will be handling the 36-year-old at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Earlier, a team of over 14 doctors at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai were part of Eman’s medical team.

“The treatment will be free on humanitarian grounds and as part of our corporate social responsibility,” Meyer added. Earlier plans involved flying Eman to Egypt in a passenger aircraft with two or three seats combined for continuing physiotherapy and rehabilitation at home, the cost of which would be handled by Saifee Hospital. Following a dispute over her treatment and decision of discharge, her younger sister Shaimaa Selim (34) decided to approach other hospitals for Eman’s follow-up treatment.

According to Meyer, among the options being considered for her air travel is an air ambulance or a special flight just for Eman. On Thursday, VPS Healthcare founder Dr Shamsheer Vayalal visited Eman to gauge her medical condition. “He has assured to handle her rehabilitation and further treatment until she is fit to return to Egypt,” Selim said.

The Saifee Hospital claims Eman had touched 176.6 kg from an estimated 500 kg in two months. The new team of medical experts will continue to focus on the neurological disorder that she suffers from.

Eman’s latest CT Scan showed 40 per cent of brain cells in her left hemisphere were dead leading to problems in limb functions on the right side, swallowing and speech. She would now require speech therapy, swallowing exercises, and physiotherapy involving leg and hand mobility to improve her condition.

She earlier suffered from sleep apnea, hypothyroid, renal malfunction, seizures, secondary cardiac failure, respiratory distress and obesity related comorbidities.

“The hospital has treated her well and her condition has improved by 75 per cent,” said bariatric surgeon Dr Aparna Bhasker. According to the hospital, Selim chose to continue treatment in another hospital because she did not want to handle Eman alone.

Selim said she wanted to attempt a shot if possible to see Eman walk. Eman was flown in to Mumbai on February 11, and her bariatric surgery was conducted on March 7 with a procedure called laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy that cut her stomach by two-third size.

