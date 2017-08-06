Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on a visit to Buddhist-majority Myanmar, on Sunday said the teachings of Lord Buddha remain relevant even in today’s times. Addressing the ‘Samvaad’ programme here, Adityanath said, “I feel proud to step on the sacred soil of Myanmar. In Hindu religion Karma Yoga or the Karma Marg is the path to spirituality, which is devoid of any desires, and gives strength to do appropriate work at appropriate time”.

“In Uttar Pradesh, different places related to Lord Budhha are being linked through Buddhist Circuit, which will facilitate domestic and foreign tourists and devotees of Lord Budhha to reach these pilgrimage places easily,” he said.

Adityanath said, “The ancient Indian philosophy, lays stress on knowing the state of mind of others and on thought process before giving one’s reaction. In our tradition, there are numerous examples, where we never indulged in imposing our views using a sword. Instead, we believed in exchange of views as the best possible means”.

The UP chief minister also said that to understand the real nature of ‘Dhamma’, it is necessary to know and adopt the ‘Ashtaang Marg’ of Lord Buddha.

“Different organisations of the world have responsibility to establish mutual cooperation and coordination and make an effort to instill awareness towards the environment in each citizen,” he said.

