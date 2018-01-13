Teachers in Bhopal demand equal wage, tonsure heads in protest 

Teachers in Bhopal get their heads tonsured in protest. (Source ANI) Teachers in Bhopal get their heads tonsured in protest. (Source ANI)

2017 saw a spate of incidents where various groups, organisations, and aggrieved sections resorted to unique protests. In keeping continuity, a group of teachers in Bhopal have tonsured their heads as a mark of protests demanding equal wage for all among a host of other demands, ANI reported.

Teachers from across the state, male and female alike, were seen getting their heads tonsured while sitting down to protest at the BHEL Jamboorie ground.

Azad Adhyapak Sangh’s working president Shivraj Verma said the act by Shilpi Siwan (Mhow), Seema Kshirsagar (Alirajpur), Archana Sharma (Jabalpur) and Renuka Sagar (Raisen) was a first for their protest. He added that the teachers had planned to “present” the chopped off hair to Sadhna Singh, wife of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but were prevented from reaching the CM’s residence by the authorities.

“We don’t know which department we belong to. The education department says we are employees of local bodies. The local bodies say we are employees of the education department. Over 2.88 lakh temporary teachers are caught in this situation for the past several years,” Verma said.

The teachers’ protest is part of the ‘Adhyapak Adhikar Yatra’ wherein the teachers are demanding a properly framed transfer policy, and that they be provided facilities given to government employees.

