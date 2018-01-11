Teachers cannot be forced to wear coats over sarees: commission

Top News
Beena, a teacher of the school, had approached the commission after the management sought an explanation from her for refusing to wear a coat over the saree.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: January 11, 2018 5:14 pm
Kerala Women's Commission office in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Women’s Commission has come out against an aided school, which insisted that women teachers should wear coats over sarees.

The St Mary’s high school, Pathnamthitta, had no power to give such directions which goes against the government circulars, commission member Shahida Kamal said in her order.

Beena, a teacher of the school, had approached the commission after the management sought an explanation from her for refusing to wear a coat over the saree.

According to the complainant, she had some physical difficulties in wearing the coat. Men teachers or office staff were not given any such directions, she said. Kamal also visited the school and took evidence before issuing the order.

  1. Babu Indian
    Jan 11, 2018 at 5:49 pm
    some of these teachers wear blouse which practically show everything to students and staffs .
    (11)(0)
    Reply
    1. Babu Indian
      Jan 11, 2018 at 5:53 pm
      Probably that is the reason she is told to wear a coat while teaching .
      (3)(0)
      Reply
    2. Arun Kumar
      Jan 11, 2018 at 5:36 pm
      Let us not oppose everything in name mere opposition and show one's existence even it is good for nation/Society/culture/Sanc y of Education.No politics but imparting education to youth which makes them honest/sincere Citizen of India for future..
      (4)(0)
      Reply
      1. Nilesh Jain
        Jan 11, 2018 at 5:27 pm
        And, what does it mean ?
        (0)(0)
        Reply
