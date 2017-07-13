Teachers asked to open accounts in MDCB: Sena objects to govt directive, to raise issue in Assembly

Around 27,000 teachers of government-aided secondary schools receive their salaries from the government. (Representational Image) Around 27,000 teachers of government-aided secondary schools receive their salaries from the government. (Representational Image)

The Shiv Sena has taken a strong stand against the Maharashtra government’s directive to teachers of secondary schools to open salary accounts in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank (MDCB). In a meeting with the Sena’s teachers wing, the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, the Shiv Sena has decided to raise the issue during the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said: “We will not accept this blatant favouritism towards a particular bank owned by a BJP MLC. We will raise the issue in the Assembly.” Kayande said the Shiv Sena strongly condemned the ruling BJP government favouring an MLC. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar is the chairperson of the MDCB.

In 2011, as per a government order, the teachers of secondary schools opened their salary accounts in the nationalised Union Bank.

The June 3 government resolution asking teachers to switch to the MDCB did not go down well with the teachers who did not wish to change their banks. Around 27,000 teachers of government-aided secondary schools receive their salaries from the government.

“When there is no problem with the nationalised bank, why did the government ask the teachers to change it to MDCB?,” asked Kayande. State Education Minister Vinod Tawde, however, said no rules were flouted while taking the decision.

“Whatever decision was taken, it was well within the rights of the government. The decision was based on the fact that teachers are getting more facilities in the MDCB than what they were getting earlier,” Tawde told The Indian Express.

However, Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena president J M Abhayankar said the teachers will not accept the change.

“We are completely against the decision. Teachers will not open their accounts in MDCB,” he said.

