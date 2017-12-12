Teacher held for sexual harassment of two Class VII girls in Odisha

The arrested teacher has been booked under various sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act, the IIC said (Representational Image) The arrested teacher has been booked under various sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act, the IIC said (Representational Image)

A teacher in a government-run school in Odisha’s Ganjam district was arrested Tuesday for allegedly outraging the modesty of two Class VII girl students. The assistant teacher in Gahangu upper primary school, was arrested on the basis of complaints lodged by the girls, both aged around 12 years, said inspector in charge of Buguda police station, Rama Chandra Biswal.

In separate complaints, the girls alleged that the teacher touched them inappropriately on their private parts inside a room in the school on Friday, he said. The students had informed about the incident to their parents after which complaints were lodged with the police.

A large number of people, including parents of the students, staged a demonstration outside the school demanding immediate action against the teacher. The teacher, however, denied the allegation and claimed that there was an attempt to tarnish his image.

The arrested teacher has been booked under various sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act, the IIC said. District Education Officer (DEO), Sanatan Panda has sought a report from the block education officer (BEO) in this regard. “We have asked BEO to inquire into the matter. We will take appropriate action against the teacher after getting report,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App