  • Video shows teacher getting massage from student in MP’s Damoh, probe ordered

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2017 11:45 am
Teacher caught on cam having back-massage from student in MP's Damoh A  video shows a teacher in Madhya Pradesh purportedly getting a masaage by a student at a government school in Damoh’s Madiyado (ANI Twitter)
A video clip of a teacher purportedly getting a massage by one of his students at a government school in Damoh’s Madiyado in Madhya Pradesh has come out in public domain. The local administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

Deepak Joshi, School Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has said the teacher will be suspended once they get the complete report of the incident.

“We have asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident, teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report,” ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

A similar incident came to light last year when a video showing a teacher at a government-run school in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district being given a massage by his students had gone viral.

Damoh was in news in November as well, when a Class X girl was allegedly asked to strip by a teacher in a government school after a classmate complained that someone had stolen Rs 70 from her school bag.

