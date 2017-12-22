Video shows teacher getting massage from student in MP’s Damoh, probe ordered

A video shows a teacher in Madhya Pradesh purportedly getting a masaage by a student at a government school in Damoh’s Madiyado (ANI Twitter) A video shows a teacher in Madhya Pradesh purportedly getting a masaage by a student at a government school in Damoh’s Madiyado (ANI Twitter)

A video clip of a teacher purportedly getting a massage by one of his students at a government school in Damoh’s Madiyado in Madhya Pradesh has come out in public domain. The local administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

Deepak Joshi, School Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has said the teacher will be suspended once they get the complete report of the incident.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Teacher caught on camera getting a back massage from a student in a Govt school in Damoh’s Madiyado pic.twitter.com/9Ghvo8poLC — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

“We have asked our district education officer to submit a report on the incident, teacher will be suspended once we get the complete report,” ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

A similar incident came to light last year when a video showing a teacher at a government-run school in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district being given a massage by his students had gone viral.

Damoh was in news in November as well, when a Class X girl was allegedly asked to strip by a teacher in a government school after a classmate complained that someone had stolen Rs 70 from her school bag.

