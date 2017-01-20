Teach Amarinder Singh, Congress, a lesson, Sukhbir Singh Badal tells Amritsar voters

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to the people of Amritsar parliamentary constituency to teach Amarinder Singh and the Congress party a lesson for allegedly betraying them after winning their votes. (Source: Express Photo) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to the people of Amritsar parliamentary constituency to teach Amarinder Singh and the Congress party a lesson for allegedly betraying them after winning their votes. (Source: Express Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to the people of Amritsar parliamentary constituency to teach Amarinder Singh and the Congress party a lesson for allegedly betraying them after winning their votes. Addressing public meetings, he said “you made a mistake once by electing Amarinder Singh. You had the opportunity of having the finance minister of the country as your representative but missed the chance. Please don’t make a mistake again. Amarinder has betrayed your trust. He never even visited you once forget doing anything worthwhile in the constituency”.

Badal said in direct contrast the SAD-BJP government had carried out massive development works in Amritsar parliamentary constituency as well as in the Majha region. “Please ensure this work continues by voting for the SAD-BJP alliance”, he added. He told people to remember that all social welfare initiatives had been started by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“Be it free power for farmers, aata-daal and shagun schemes, Teerath Yatra scheme or even the efforts made to preserve the rich religious and cultural heritage of the state – everything has been done by CM Badal only. Please don’t commit any mistake – the Congress and AAP cannot be relied upon to continue these schemes. Amarinder has already proved this by ending the free power facility to farmers when he was CM,” Badal said while appealing to voters to “teach a lesson” to Amarinder and the Congress party.

“Amarinder also stopped the shagun scheme. Can you ever repose faith in such a person again?” he asked. Stating that the Punjab Congress chief was a “spent cartridge”, he said Amarinder would face a humiliating defeat in Lambi.

“Everyone wants to see the end of Amarinder be it his party MP Partap Bajwa or former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. The party is facing a rebellion from within. There are more than 30 rebels in the fray who will take the party down with them. After this election there will be no Congress party in Punjab as it is proven that wherever Congress loses three times in a row it ceases to exist,” he said.

Badal said the party was coming out with its election manifesto very soon which would broaden the social welfare net in Punjab. “I have already promised there will not be any kutcha house in my Punjab in the next five years. Besides this I have promised that all 12,000 villages in the state will be provided facilities on par with urban areas. This includes providing concrete streets, sewerage systems and solar lights,” he said.