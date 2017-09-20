Only in Express
Tea stall owner abducted and killed by Maoists in Jharkhand

Sudhram Brijia was running a tea-cum-breakfast stall near the Sunset point in Netarhat and was killed for allegedly being a police informer, police said referring to chits recovered from the spot.

A massive search operation was launched to track down the ultras. Police said as per a chit recovered from the spot, the naxal group has "owned the responsibility" for killing Brijia.
A group of Maoists allegedly pumped in four bullets into Brijia’s stomach last night and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, sources said. On being informed of the incident, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Omprakash Tiwari and Officer-in-charge of Netarhat Police station Alok Dubey rushed to the spot and recovered the body today.

A massive search operation was launched to track down the ultras. Police said as per a chit recovered from the spot, the naxal group has “owned the responsibility” for killing Brijia.

