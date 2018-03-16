TDP’s no-trust motion: Jagan Reddy says interest of Andhra paramount, above ‘political upmanship’

On TDP’s no-confidence motion, YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy said the interest of Andhra Pradesh and its people is paramount and above “any political upmanship”. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) On TDP’s no-confidence motion, YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy said the interest of Andhra Pradesh and its people is paramount and above “any political upmanship”. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Following the Telugu Desam Party’s decision to move its own no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha, YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday said the interest of Andhra Pradesh and its people is paramount and above “any political upmanship”. Taking to Twitter, Reddy said it was immaterial whose motion was taken. TDP had, a day before, said it would support YSRC’s no-confidence motion on the floor of the House.

The TDP’s no-trust motion — the first against the Narendra Modi-led government — was brought in the Lok Sabha today, but was not considered after the Speaker said the House was not in order.

“For YSRCP, interest of AP & its people is paramount, & above any political upmanship. Even if YSRCP moved the No Confidence Motion first, it’s immaterial whose No Confidence Motion is taken.What matters is that the rights of the people of AP is ensured and the state gets the SCS!” Reddy tweeted.

His comments come hours after he claimed the TDP “yet again” followed his party’s lead to move a no-trust motion. The two regional parties have taken the decision due to the Centre’s refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh special status. He had said, “After 4 years of relentless struggle and fight by YSRCP with people’s support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including TDP wakes up! Even if guided by political compulsion, TDP had to yet again follow YSRCP’s lead of moving no confidence motion against the Central Govt for not granting SCS to AP.”

This morning, after an emergency meeting with politburo members, TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu officially withdrew from the BJP-led NDA alliance. He said, “Telugu Desam Party has decided to officially exit the National Democratic Alliance due to failure in fulfilling the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act. This decision was taken unanimously, in a teleconference with Politburo members, today.”

After the meeting, TDP MP C M Ramesh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “We have no confidence in their no-confidence motion, so we have decided to go on our own.” The motion will be accepted only with the support of 50 MPs — TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha while YSR has 9.

