TDP, YSRCP demand special package for Andhra Pradesh in Lok Sabha

MP's from Andhra Pradesh display placards during a protest in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. Lok Sabha adjourned briefly following protest by members of BJP ally TDP and YSR Congress seeking special facilities for Andhra Pradesh. PTI

The Lok Sabha Tuesday saw lawmakers of the Telegu Desam party and the YSR Congress, both arch-rivals in Andhra Pradesh, coming together to demand concessions for their state. Vociferous protests by members of NDA ally Telugu Desam Party today forced brief adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings as they demanded special package for Andhra Pradesh. The NDA ally is unhappy and critical of the budget, which they claimed, has no provisions for their state.

The TDP MPs were in the Well with a series of demands ranging from implemenation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to “keeping up with promise” made by the BJP. The TDP lawmakers were standing on both sides of the semi-circular Well of the House, holding placards with slogans such as ‘Save AP Save Democracy’, ‘Follow Alliance Dharma Now’ and ‘We demand Special Status for AP state’.

Earlier this week, the TDP had vowed to continue to press the Centre for various allocations to Andhra Pradesh. An MP also brought a ‘chipli’ or ‘kartal’, a musical instrument that chimes, and was also also seen presenting his party’s demands by singing a bhajan.

The YSR Congress also joined the protests in the Well but maintained distance from the TDP members. However, the YSR Congress’ demands revolved around granting a special status to the state post reorganisation. B Renuka, a YSRCP MP from Kurnool, who is known to have switched allegiance to the TDP, was seen standing by her seat but did not join either of the groups.

