Senior TDP leader Revanth Reddy, 40 others join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi with Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo) Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi with Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo)

In a boost to the Congress morale ahead of two crucial elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Revanth Reddy, who recently quit the Telegu Desam Party, joined Congress in the presence of vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Reddy, who was the working president of the Chandrababu Naidu-led party and floor leader of the Telangana Assembly, joined the Congress along with 40 other TDP members and seven members of Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS).

Among the notable names from the TDP who joined the Congress are Narender Reddy, former MLA and party general secretary, and Boda Janardhan, a senior leader and former minister.

Forth TDP and seven TRS members joined the Congress on Tuesday. (Express photo) Forth TDP and seven TRS members joined the Congress on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The move is sure to create a vacuum in the TDP leadership and may hurt Chandrababu Naidu’s prospects in Telangana when the state goes to polls in 2019. The other leaders who quit TDP are Danasari Anasuya, ex-MLA and politburo member; Raja Ram Yadav, state spokesperson; Medipally Sathyam, official spokesperson; Soyam Bapu Rao, former MLA; Satish Madiga, official spokesperson; Kathera Gangadhar, ex-MLA and former MLA Vijayaramana.

Among the new members, 10 are from SC/ST, while 10 belong to backward castes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd