TDP wins Nandyal, Jagan cries foul

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) nominee Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy on Monday comfortably won the by-election to Nandyal Assembly constituency of Andhra Pradesh, polling for which was held on August 23. The 32-year-old defeated his main rival, YSRCP’s Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy (57), by a margin of 27,466 votes.

At the end of counting, TDP’s Brahmananda Reddy had polled 97,076 votes, while the YSRCP nominee polled 69,610. Congress candidate Abdul Khader polled 1,382 votes. In the fourth position was NOTA, with 1,231 voters choosing it — 211 of the NOTA votes were through postal ballots. The bypoll was held using Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, in which the polling machine dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party a person has voted for but the voter cannot take it home.

The bypoll results came as a big disappointment for YSRCP and its chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was hoping for a win at Nandyal to set up the fight for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The loss is another blow for the party which has already lost 20 MLAs to TDP. “TDP used the government’s might and money power to win this election,’’ Jagan said after the counting.

Although the bypoll was expected to be a tough contest between the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRCP, the latter’s choice of candidate appears to have spoilt its chances. Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy is a TDP rebel who quit the party on June 13 and joined YSRCP, just before the date for the bypoll was announced.

YSRCP leaders from Kurnool district, where Nandyal falls, were not very happy with Chandra Mohan Reddy getting the ticket and did not fully support him, said a party leader. Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy said, “People voted for TDP which represents good governance and development.’’

