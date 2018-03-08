TDP quits Modi’s cabinet, to remain part of NDA alliance

TDP minister YS Chowdary said “I don’t think it’s fair on our part to expect PM to deal with these issues. It’s for the concerned ministries to take up, already considerable amount of time has lapsed.” TDP minister YS Chowdary said “I don’t think it’s fair on our part to expect PM to deal with these issues. It’s for the concerned ministries to take up, already considerable amount of time has lapsed.”

A day after their party chief announced to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre, Union ministers belonging to the Telugu Desam Party P Ashok Gajapati Raju and YS Chowdary on Thursday submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two ministers drove to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence and handed over their resignations in accordance with the party’s decision to resign over the TDP’s charge that the Centre was not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing media after the meeting, Choudhary said, “I don’t think it’s fair on our part to expect PM to deal with these issues. It’s for the concerned ministries to take up, already considerable amount of time has lapsed.”

He added that the party will continue to the part of NDA. “We will continue to be a part of the NDA but not take up any ministerial positions. I don’t think there is anything wrong in that,” he said.

Chowdary said the issue of special category status was very emotive for the state but the Centre did not address it and added that even the special package was not adequate. He, however, said it would be unfair to say that the Centre did nothing for the state.

Earlier in the day, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had a telephonic conversation with Modi. Upset over Centre’s stand on special status to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP had on Wednesday night announced to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre.

The TDP took the painful decision in the interest of the state as it was left with no other option , party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said at an emergency press briefing.

“When the intended purpose (of joining the Union Cabinet) has not been served, there is no point in continuing. For me the sole agenda is to safeguard the interests of the state, he said. The TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

(With agencies inputs)

