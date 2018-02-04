TDP decides to stay with BJP, but Naidu asks MPs to create ruckus in Parliament

Chandrababu Naidu is peeved with BJP and claimed that very meagre allocations to the state were made in the Union budget. (File Photo) Chandrababu Naidu is peeved with BJP and claimed that very meagre allocations to the state were made in the Union budget. (File Photo)

After all the tough posturing in the last two days, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday decided not to part ways with BJP. However, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked his MPs to create as much ruckus as possible in the Parliament to demand what is due to the state as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. “Even at the risk of being suspended and thrown out of Parliament, protest and make yourself and the people of Andhra Pradesh who feel let down be heard loud and clear,” Naidu told the MPs at the TDP parliamentary party meeting. The meeting, held at state capital Amaravati, was attended by all the TDP MPs except Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju.

Giving out details of the minutes of the meeting, Kambampati Rammohan Rao, TDP Special Representative in New Delhi and Central Committee member, said even though the CM was committed to maintain the coalition dharma, the protests for justice for Andhra Pradesh should be out in the open.

“In today’s meeting, it was decided that the TDP-BJP alliance issue will be discussed at a later date. Right now we have to focus on why issues like bridging revenue deficit, hastening funding for Polavaram project, additional funding for capital city Amravati and new railway zone for Visakhapatnam, have not been addressed by the Centre. The CM has asked the MPs to use all means possible to put pressure on the Centre and highlight our problems, including disrupting the Parliament even if they face the possibility of suspension. The CM said he is committed to maintaining the coalition dharma but now the protests for justice for Andhra Pradesh should be out in the open rather than just sending requests and appeals,” Rao said.

Spelling out the party’s strategy, he said from Tuesday TDP MPs would hold placards and protest in the Parliament against the Centre. “This is the stage one strategy. From Tuesday (Parliament is closed on Monday to condole death of an MP) our MPs will hold placards and protest in the Parliament. We will decide on what to do next after the Parliament session,’’ Rao said.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdhary said party never thought of snapping ties with BJP. “Don’t talk of divorce, let us talk of marriage only,’’ he said after attending the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting. “The CM has issued some guidelines to party MPs on how to bring to the Centre’s attention the problems facing the state,’’ Chowdhary said.

CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a crucial meeting on Sunday with party MPs, senior MLAs and leaders to review its alliance with BJP. Naidu is peeved with BJP and claimed that very meagre allocations to the state were made in the Union budget. Party leaders have accused the BJP of step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the state in 2014 by denying additional funds and incentives.

The BJP has two MPs and five MLAs from Andhra Pradesh. While ties between the two parties have steadily deteriorated over issues like special category status, funding of Polavaram project and capital city Amaravati during the last three years, the government had high expectations from the Budget this year, especially as it was the last one of the NDA for this term. While TDP MPs and leaders expressed displeasure over the Budget initially, Naidu has appealed for calm and restrained his men from making any adverse comments.

“Not only are the CM and TDP leaders upset with the BJP for ignoring AP, even the common man knows injustice has been done. AP has lost revenue base after the bifurcation as Hyderabad has gone to Telangana. AP needs hand-holding by the Centre for a few years till the revenue deficit comes down and the state is up and running,” Kesineni Srinivas, TDP MP from Vijayawada, said.

