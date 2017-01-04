TDP to invest Rs. 1000 crore in beautification of Kakinada city

Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham has said Rs 1,000 crores will be spent in the next five years on the beautification of Kakinada city that has been selected to be developed as a ‘Smart city’. Narasimham said annually Rs 200 crores will be spent, received from the Central and state funds, while a total of Rs 1,000 crores will be utilised for the all round development of the city in next five years.

The TDP leader was participating in the ‘Janmabhoomi’ programme at Gandhinagar here yesterday. He said the beautification works will commence shortly and after completion, the city will also get all infrastructure facilities.

Industries will be set up to generate employment, Narasimham said adding that state government was implementing several socio-welfare schemes for benefit of all.