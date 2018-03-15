TDP set to exit NDA alliance, will back YSR Congress’ ‘no-confidence’ motion in Parliament

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called a politburo meeting Friday to take a final call on the issue of exiting from the NDA. TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called a politburo meeting Friday to take a final call on the issue of exiting from the NDA.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is all set to break its alliance with the BJP and could exit the NDA as early as Friday. The party has also decided to support the YSR Congress Party’s no-confidence motion in Parliament tomorrow.

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called a politburo meeting Friday to take a final call on the issue of exiting from the NDA. Sources said that a majority of the members including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders have already told Naidu to quit NDA. “This is the final option. The CM is livid that instead of resolving issues faced by the state, the BJP is indulging in dirty politics that it played in Tamil Nadu,’’ TDP leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao said.

On Thursday, in a teleconference with his MPs, Naidu accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using YSR Congress Party and actor K Pavan Kalyan’s Jena Sena Party to target him and the TDP. Naidu told the MPs that Modi was applying the same strategy that was used in Tamil Nadu where BJP supported OPS faction against EPS in the AIADMK. Naidu said that instead of addressing the issues raised by the state such as allocating special funds, bridging revenue gap or special category status as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, PM Modi was using the Tamil Nadu template to pit YSRCP and Jena Sena against TDP.

Naidu also referred to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypoll results on Wednesday in which the BJP lost, and opined that there is a strong anti-incumbency against the BJP and Modi.

On March 8, the TDP withdrew its two ministers from the Union Cabinet, accusing the BJP of reneging on its promises to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP is also evaluating if actor K Pavan Kalyan, who supported the BJP-TDP alliance and who broke his association with the TDP, has been instructed by the BJP to attack the party. At a public meeting in Guntur, Wednesday evening, the actor who heads the Jena Sena Party accused the TDP, CM Naidu and his son Lokesh Naidu of indulging in corruption and running an incompetent government. Pavan’s direct allegations and attacks have rattled the TDP and although he is considered a novice in politics, leaders have asked that the actor-turned-politician’s ambitions be evaluated.

“Pavan Kalyan, who is very popular among youth, can swing the vote, especially the votes of the powerful Kapu community, towards any side he so chooses. His support for the BJP-TDP alliance also played a role in helping the TDP win with a slender margin in the 2014 elections. Now that he has turned against the TDP, it is a cause for concern in the party,’’ a leader said.

