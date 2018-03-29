TDP seeks YSRCP MP’s apology for touching Narendra Modi’s feet

Vijay Sai Reddy had first denied he touched Modi’s feet, but later accused TDP MPs of touching Arun Jaitley’s feet earlier. (In picture: TDP’s symbol) Vijay Sai Reddy had first denied he touched Modi’s feet, but later accused TDP MPs of touching Arun Jaitley’s feet earlier. (In picture: TDP’s symbol)

A day after YSR Congress MP Vijay Sai Reddy touched the feet of PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha, the TDP Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology, accusing YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of being hand in glove with BJP to defeat the TDP in 2019 polls.

C M Ramesh, TDP Rajya Sabha MP who said he witnessed Reddy touching Modi’s feet Tuesday, said, “It is a huge insult to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Vijay Sai Reddy touches the feet of Modi, who is seen blessing him. What is cooking there?’’ He added, “Jagan is not sincere about seeking special status… The YSRCP’s no-confidence motion is a ruse as Jagan wants to tie up with the BJP.”

Vijay Sai Reddy had first denied he touched Modi’s feet, but later accused TDP MPs of touching Arun Jaitley’s feet earlier. Nara Lokesh, son of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and a state minister, said, “Vijay Sai Reddy is falling at Modi’s feet only to be free of corruption charges.”

