TDP quits NDA: Oppn by Chandrababu Naidu’s side, flays Modi govt for ‘betrayal’

Members of the Telugu Desam Party demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh outside Parliament on Friday (Express Photo/Praveen Jain) Members of the Telugu Desam Party demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh outside Parliament on Friday (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday officially announced its exit from the BJP-led NDA alliance, after the party and the Centre failed to see eye-to-eye on granting special category status for Andhra Pradesh. The development comes a week after two TDP leaders — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary — resigned from the Union Cabinet. In an emergency meeting this morning, party president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to members of the politburo and finalised the decision. It also decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha. However, due to disruptions, the House was adjourned for the day without taking up the motion.

This will be the first no-confidence motion to be filed against the Modi government. The party will not move the motion on Monday when the session resumes.

Telugu Desam Party has decided to officially exit the National Democratic Alliance due to failure in fulfilling the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act.

This decision was taken unanimously, in a teleconference with Politburo members, today. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 16, 2018

Several parties came out in support of the TDP’s decision to withdraw from the government. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said welcomed the decision, saying the “current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.” Taking to Twitter, she added, “I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability.”

I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 16, 2018

Reacting to the morning’s development, Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury said the party continues its commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh. “Our commitment to people of Andhra Pradesh continues and this government has no business to take away that right of ours. It is only right that we fight collectively, it is the principle we are fighting on. Centre has exposed itself and that it does not stand by any ally,” she said, reported news agency ANI.

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, meanwhile, said, “We have been supporting Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh since the beginning. We want that people of the state to get justice. When no-confidence motion is moved you have to talk about government’s failures, we contacting a lot of people.”

General secretary of the CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury said the party will support the no-confidence motion being brought against the BJP government. “(Centre’s) betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted,” he said.

CPI(M) supports the no-confidence motion being brought against the BJP government. Its betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 16, 2018

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, too, backed the TDP. “MIM party will support the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today not only for failure on part of the Modi government to implement the State Reorganisation Act, but failure to fulfill their promise to provide employment to youth and for injustice to Muslim Women and Minorities,” he said, reported ANI.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of the YSR Congress said the TDP was following his party’s move to issue a no-confidence motion against the government. “After 4 years of relentless struggle and fight by YSRCP with people’s support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including @ncbn’s TDP wakes up!” he tweeted.

Even if guided by political compulsion, TDP had to yet again follow YSRCP’s lead of moving no confidence motion against the Central Govt for not granting SCS to AP. Win for democracy & people of AP. YSRCP will continue to fight for SCS, the rights of the people of AP(2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 16, 2018

In response to the TDP’s decision to withdraw from the NDA, BJP national spokesperson said far from being a threat, the move it a “timely opportunity” for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh. “TDP’s decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance.Far from being a threat, TDP’s exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP,” he tweeted.

TDP’s decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance.Far from being a threat, TDP’s exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP. — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) March 16, 2018

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called the TDP’s move a “rehearsal” before the elections. “We will see what happens in Parliament and which party chooses to go which way. In a way it is election year and every state has demands and issues. It is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parliament,” he reportedly said.

K C Tyagi of the Janata Dal (United) said, “In a big alliance, small difference of opinions happen. There is no danger to NDA government. But, TDP withdrawing from NDA is unfortunate.” The JD(U) recently joined the NDA at the Centre.

AIADMK, meanwhile, said the party leadership is yet to take a decision on supporting TDP’s no-confidence motion. Being the third-largest party in the House, AIADMK is likely to decide after the motion is moved, reported PTI.

