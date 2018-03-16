TDP quits NDA: Should BJP worry about the new arithmetic? well, not exactly

TDP quits NDA: BJP’s strength in the 536-member Lok Sabha has been reduced to 274, including two nominated members. TDP quits NDA: BJP’s strength in the 536-member Lok Sabha has been reduced to 274, including two nominated members.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government at the Centre in 2014 with a thumping win. The party alone won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which consisted of BJP, TDP, Shiv Sena, LJP, SAD and others, had 336 seats in total.

However, almost four years later, the alliance finds itself in a spot. BJP’s strength in the 536-member Lok Sabha has been reduced to 274, including two nominated members. The party could not retain its six seats in the recent by polls (Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Araria) while the bye elections of three other seats – Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) and Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya (Maharashtra) – are awaited where the party would be desperately hoping to perform better.

With Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulling out of the NDA, the total strength of the alliance has now been left at 314 in the Lower House. It should be noted that the TDP is the first party to leave the coalition since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.

This decision from the TDP came a day after YRS Congress gave notice to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government. The YRS Congress has nine MPs in Lok Sabha, while the TDP has 16 MPs.

It should be noted that the motion of no-confidence is admitted for discussion when a minimum of 50 members of the house support the motion. If the motion is carried, the House debates and votes on the motion. If a majority of the members of the house vote in favour of the motion, the motion is passed and the government is bound to vacate the office.

So, even if all the MPs from both the parties, TDP and YSR Congress, support the no-confidence motion, the number of NDA in the Lok Sabha will still be above the majority mark, meaning no harm at the Centre.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has already said the government has the numbers and are ready to take up everything.

The BJP still has by its side — Shiv Sena (18), Lok Janshakti Party (6), Akali Dal (4), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (3), Apna Dal (2), JD-U (2) and AINRC, JKPDP, NPP, PMK, SDF, Swabhimani Paksha — all one each.The AIADMK, which had contested the 2014 polls against the BJP but is generally seen to be its ally, has 37 MPs.

However, with YRS Congress and TDP pulling out their support to the NDA, what becomes interesting is the role of Shiv Sena, which has already threatened the Modi government to pull out of the alliance and contest alone in the 2019 general assembly elections. If the Sena, just like the TDP, backs out its support, the figure of 314 will go down to 296, just 23 more than the magic figure of 273.

