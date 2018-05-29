TDP passes political resolution to oust BJP in 2019 general elections

The conclave resolved that regional parties are going to form the government at the Centre in 2019. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) The conclave resolved that regional parties are going to form the government at the Centre in 2019. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday passed a political resolution to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stating that it was destroying the democratic and constitutional values endangering the concept of cooperative federalism.

The resolution passed on the third and final day of TDP ‘Mahanadu’ conclave also stated that the unilateral style of functioning of Modi Government has led to the loss of faith and trust of the states over the Central Government.

“Though Modi Government has been stating that it has mooted the devolution of taxes and increased states’ share from 32 per cent to 42, they have been resorting to cuts in other grants. The Government has recently answered in the Parliament that only 36 per cent resources are going to the states. In the name of devolution, they reduced the Centrally sponsored schemes. It appears that the centre is targeting to weaken the financial condition of states,” the resolution stated. “The states feel that the concept of federalism is only on paper. The behavior of the union government and the restrictions imposed by them is nothing but a show of arrogance,” the resolution stated.

The conclave resolved that regional parties are going to form the government at the Centre in 2019. “The dictatorial attitude of the government led by Modi, unilateral and anti-people decisions, misuse of central intelligence agencies and regulatory agencies to suppress the political opponents have become a matter of grave concern in the Indian polity.”

Referring to the recent participation of TDP in the show of strength by the opposition parties during the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, the conclave stressed that the party will work for, “political re-alignment, protection in the rights of the states, clean politics and balanced growth of the country.” The resolution read, “Mahanadu appeals to use the skills of Chandrababu Naidu to re-establish democratic norms, redefine state-center relations and prevent the feudal attitude of the government.”

