TDP vs BJP row LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of state Budget session, BJP ministers resign from Naidu’s Cabinet

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asked its MPs who are Union Ministers — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary — to resign this morning. Late Wednesday evening, party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a press conference, expressed anguish over the denial of special status to the state and questioned the “humiliation and injustice” by the Centre. Naidu added that the party would take a decision on staying in the NDA at a later point in time.
In the wake of TDP’s decision, two BJP ministers resigned from Naidu’s Cabinet this morning. Kamineni Srinivas, Health and Medical Education minister, and P Manikyala Rao, Endowments Minister, tendered their resignations to the Chief Minister this morning, ahead of the start of the state Budget session.
“Time and again, we have told the Centre that Andhra Pradesh needs help because after bifurcation we have been suffering due to revenue loss. I have gone to Delhi 29 times but to no avail. I am anguished over the denial of special status to Andhra Pradesh. What is this humiliation and injustice to the state?” Naidu said. “It is a matter of self-respect of Andhra people and the Centre should fulfil the assurances made during bifurcation of the state.”
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "It is not good that TDP has decided to breakaway from NDA. I want to appeal to Andhra CM that he must think over this decision once again. Whenever you seek time from PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, they meet. If all states demand special status it would become very difficult for the government," reports ANI.
Continuing their protest amid the ongoing budget session, TDP members are holding placards outside Parliament. The placards read'keep your promises' and 'we demand special status for Andhra Pradesh'.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter last night to say, "It's a crucial time. We have to stand, we have to fight, we have to get it done." What is he talking about? Since the Union Budget was presented, leaders of the TDP and the BJP have undergone a war of words over central assistance to Andhra Pradesh. The state wants the Centre to compensate for its losses after it was bifurcated in 2014. Second, the state seeks special category status, which the Centre has ruled out. Instead, it has offered 90:10 funding for all centrally sponsored schemes.
Two BJP ministers tendered their resignations to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu this morning. Kamineni Srinivas, Health and Medical Education minister and P Manikyala Rao, Endowments Minister, said their decision was in the wake of TDP asking its ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet.
Minister of State (Science and Technology and Earth Sciences) Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, before resigning, says, "It is not a good move but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances we're stepping down as ministers. Our (party) president said that we will continue to be a partner of NDA. We are most likely to meet PM also," reports ANI.
Following the Andhra CM's announcement yesterday, sources in the BJP told The Indian Express that its ministers in the Naidu government may withdraw as well. “It becomes untenable for our ministers to continue in the Chandrababu government in the state,” a senior BJP leader said.
What is the significance of TDP's decision to walk out of the government? Firstly, it dampens the BJP's celebrations over its recent electoral gains in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Second, it raises a question over NDA's poll fortune in Andhra Pradesh — which sends 25 members to Lok Sabha. Third, it holds considerable significance for the 2019 General Elections.
The TDP on Wednesday announced it would pull out of the BJP-led government at the Centre. TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a press conference last night, hours after Union Minsiter Arun Jaitley ruled out "special status" to the state. Calling the Centre’s attitude “very hurtful and insulting”, Naidu said the party hadn't taken a decision about staying in the NDA government. Follow our live blog for the latest news and updates.