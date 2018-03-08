TDP vs BJP row LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of state Budget session, BJP ministers resign from Naidu’s Cabinet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in a press conference on Wednesday night, expressed anguish over the denial of special status to the state. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in a press conference on Wednesday night, expressed anguish over the denial of special status to the state. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asked its MPs who are Union Ministers — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary — to resign this morning. Late Wednesday evening, party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a press conference, expressed anguish over the denial of special status to the state and questioned the “humiliation and injustice” by the Centre. Naidu added that the party would take a decision on staying in the NDA at a later point in time.

In the wake of TDP’s decision, two BJP ministers resigned from Naidu’s Cabinet this morning. Kamineni Srinivas, Health and Medical Education minister, and P Manikyala Rao, Endowments Minister, tendered their resignations to the Chief Minister this morning, ahead of the start of the state Budget session.

“Time and again, we have told the Centre that Andhra Pradesh needs help because after bifurcation we have been suffering due to revenue loss. I have gone to Delhi 29 times but to no avail. I am anguished over the denial of special status to Andhra Pradesh. What is this humiliation and injustice to the state?” Naidu said. “It is a matter of self-respect of Andhra people and the Centre should fulfil the assurances made during bifurcation of the state.”

Read | TDP walks out of Govt: Why the fallout poses a challenge to BJP’s numbers count for 2019

Follow TDP vs BJP row LIVE UPDATES

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd