TDP MPs seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh detained near PM Modi’s house

Members of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were detained on Sunday afternoon when they attempted to protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence — 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital — demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

A senior police officer said, “They had been given an option of either leaving or coming to the police station. We communicated to them clearly that they wouldn’t be allowed anywhere close to the PM’s residence.”

In a separate protest over the same demand, five MPs of the YSR Congress Party, the main opposition in TDP-governed Andhra Pradesh, continued their hunger strike for the third day at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan here.

The TDP protest rally had started at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Y S Chowdhary. “The Prime Minister is the person to take decisions on SCS (special category status). He has to fulfil his promises – that is why we want to raise our demands with him,” a TDP lawmaker said.

“Twenty MPs are sitting at Tughlak Road police station. The police will allow all MPs to go after sometime. They were detained from Bhinder Point near Air Force Station while marching towards the PM’s house,” a police officer was quoted saying by PTI.

In a move that came as a surprise, to some even within his party, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal soon reached Tughlak Road police station to meet met the detained MPs from Chandrababu Naidu’s party and offered them AAP’s support.

The move comes days after Naidu was in Delhi and met leaders of several opposition parties, including Kejriwal, and NDA allies to try and garner support to bring a no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was not taken up in the Budget Session due to repeated adjournments.

Sources in AAP said Kejriwal had been tracking the protest on news channels. After speaking to the MPs and communicating his support for their protest, Kejriwal tweeted, “TDP MPs taken to Tughlak Road Police Stn [station] for demanding Spl [special] status for AP. I went and met them at police stn in solidarity. We condemn their detention and fully support demand for spl status of AP.”

The demand for special status stems from Telangana being carved out of the unified Andhra Pradesh in 2014. At the time, the UPA government had promised “special status” and financial package to the state. Naidu alleges that the Narendra Modi government has failed to fulfil that promise.

