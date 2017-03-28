TDP MP threatens to stop his travel agency in a veiled threat to Naidu who chided him

In picture, Telugu Desam Party MP Kesineni Srinivas (Image source- official twitter account) In picture, Telugu Desam Party MP Kesineni Srinivas (Image source- official twitter account)

Telugu Desam Party MP from Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas who is owner of Kesineni Travels, one of South India’s largest private travel agency, has threatened to stop his agency’s services from April 1 after receiving a dressing down from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu following his spat with AP Transport Commissioner N Balasubramanyam on Saturday.

TDP MLA from Vijayawada Central Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao who accompanied Srinivas to the Transport Commissioner’s office to complain against buses allegedly running illegally, pushed aside the Commissioner’s personal security officer during the confrontation which snowballed into a controversy.

Chief Minister Naidu summoned the TDP leaders and asked them to behave in public or face stern action. Although Parliament is on, Kesineni stayed put at Vijayawada as an angry CM called a meeting of senior TDP leaders of Vijayawada and pulled them up for spoiling the party’s image by misbehaving with government officials.

A peeved Kesineni told The Indian Express that he was being unfairly blamed for the spat and threatened to close down his Kesineni Travels. “I am closing it down after 88 years of its being established by my family. The issue with the Transport Commissioner is settled and we have given an unconditional apology. But there are other issues which need to be resolved which I wont talk about now but you won’t see any Kesineni buses from the 1st of next month,’’ he said.

It is being seen as a veiled threat to the CM as thousands of people use Kesineni’s services daily between Hyderabad and Coastal Andhra districts, and stopping services would result in chaos especially during the Telugu new year Ugadhi week.

When asked what led to his spat with Transport Commissioner N Balasubramanyam, he said “something is going on in that department. You cannot clap with one hand,’’ he said cryptically.

When a few Vijayawada-based TDP leaders picked up an argument with AP Transport Commissioner N Balasubramanyam last week, one of the first persons to go to the aid of the TDP leaders was Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas.

The TDP leaders alleged that the Transport Department was giving permits to private buses whose owners were not Andhra-based. Kesineni Srinivas, besides being a politician is the owner of the largest private travels agency in South India—Kesineni Travels– which runs services to nearly 100 destinations and has over 500 schedules daily.

While Kesineni is far ahead of its rivals and does not mind friendly competition from Diwakar Travels which is owned by TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy and his brother TDP MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy, it is intolerant of Orange Travels owned by M Sunil Kumar Reddy, a Hyderabad-based businessman, hailing from Nizamabad, Telangana.

Kesineni’s complaint is that Orange Travels has been given 150 permits by AP Transport Department to run its buses in the state. When asked if it was the issue of Orange Travels, Kesineni said he did not know any Orange Travels. “Never heard of it,’’ he quipped.

However, a TDP leader alleged that they were peeved that with a single permit, Orange Travels was running at least five buses between Hyderabad and various destinations in Andhra Pradesh. Transport Commissioner N Balasubramanyam did not return phone calls.

