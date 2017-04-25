TDP MP Nimmal Kristappa’s son held for vandalising toll booths

The vandalised toll booth in Bengaluru The vandalised toll booth in Bengaluru

The son of a TDP MP from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh was arrested in Karnataka along with six others on Monday for allegedly vandalising toll booths on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Five toll plaza staffers were also arrested on a counter complaint filed by Nimmal Ambarish, son of TDP MP Nimmal Kristappa.

Chikkaballapur police said that an altercation occurred near Bagepalli on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway around 8.30 am when Ambarish was on his way to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to receive his father. When his car was stopped at the toll plaza, the MP’s son showed a pass stating that his vehicle could ply without paying the toll fee.

The toll staff, police said, refused to acknowledge the pass and instead asked Ambarish to pay. According to police, during the tussle that followed Ambarish called his friends, who arrived at the toll plaza and allegedly vandalised more than five toll booths. Later, the toll staff informed the Bagepalli police.

Alleging that toll staff misbehaved with him, Ambarish said: “Even after I told them that I am an MP’s son and the vehicle belongs to the MP, they tried to ram the barricade in the vehicle. A few people surrounded the vehicle and started abusing in local language. My wife panicked and called home and we came to the police station to lodge a complaint. I think, in the meantime, some of our friends or supporters got to know of the incident and did something at the booth that I am not completely aware of.’’

A senior police officer said, “All those arrested in the two separate cases were released on station bail by 3.30 pm.”

Eagle Infra alleged that Ambarish picked up an argument with the toll booth staff when he was asked to show an identity card and proof of relationship with the MP.

“After an argument the vehicle was allowed to pass. But they went and halted some 100 metres away. We think that he and his wife called up their supporters who came within a few minutes and started vandalising the booths… He (Ambarish) was present just 100 metres away and watched everything,’’ an official said.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and ordered an inquiry. The CM is learnt to have said that such arrogant and irresponsible behavior of an MP’s the son creates a negative image.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now