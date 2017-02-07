TDP MLA’s brother booked for assaulting journalist

The video of the incident went viral after which the police registered a complaint against Swami and his followers. The video of the incident went viral after which the police registered a complaint against Swami and his followers.

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday filed a case against the brother of Telugu Desam Party MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan Rao in Prakasam district for allegedly assaulting a freelance journalist of a local magazine for exposing the MLA’s alleged corruption.

Journalist M Nagarjuna Reddy, who works for Telugu magazine “Mati chetula baasa’’ (Language of the Oppressed), in an article alleged that the TDP MLA and his brother Amanchi Srinivas Rao alias Swami were involved in illegal sand mining and cornering loans meant for economically and socially backward beneficiaries by forging papers. The article also labelled them as pests eating up Chirala.

On Sunday, Swami and the MLA’s supporters allegedly beat him at Chirala town even as hundreds of people stood and watched as Reddy called for help.

The video of the incident went viral after which the police registered a complaint against Swami and his followers.

Chirala One Town Inspector Venkat Rao said that they have registered a case against Swami and 12 of his supporters but have not arrested anyone yet. A cross complaint against the journalist was also lodged by Swami, alleging that Reddy was blackmailing them for money and was extorting money from businessmen posing as a Naxal. Police also added the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) against the journalist.

Krishna Mohan Rao had won from Chirala in 2014 on a Navodayam Party ticket, but later joined the ruling TDP.