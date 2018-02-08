TDP MLA Bode Prasad shaves his head against ‘injustice’ to Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam MLA Bode Prasad got his head tonsured on road on Thursday. (Source: ANI photo) Telugu Desam MLA Bode Prasad got his head tonsured on road on Thursday. (Source: ANI photo)

Telugu Desam MLA Bode Prasad got his head tonsured on road on Thursday to protest the Centre’s “failure” to honour the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The first-time MLA from Penamaluru constituency participated in a protest rally organised by the TDP, in solidarity with the party MPs fighting in Parliament for the state’s cause, and squatted on the road at Vuyyuru centre along with MLC Y V B Rajendra Prasad and others.

Raising slogans for justice to Andhra Pradesh as per the Act and implementation of the promises made in Rajya Sabha by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the MLA got his head shaved in public to register his protest against the Narendra Modi government.

“For the last four days our MPs have been fighting it out with the Centre to secure our state’s rights. Our protest is to let the Centre know the sentiments of the AP people,” Bode Prasad said.

“We are ready for any struggle in solidarity with our MPs and to safeguard of our state’s interests. It is the responsibility of the Centre to undo the injustice done to us because of the state bifurcation,” the MLA said.

Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh are enforcing the day-long bandh today to protest the “failure” of the Centre to implement the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

On its part, the ruling TDP has been organising rallies across the state in solidarity with its MPs “fighting in Parliament to secure the state’s rights”.

