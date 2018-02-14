TDP MLA sentenced to six months jail in assault case

TDP MLA from Denduluru Assembly constituency in West Godavari district, Chintamaneni Prabhakar was sentenced to six months in jail by Bhimadole Magistrate Court Wednesday in connection with an assault case.

In 2011, Prabhakar had assaulted then Congress Minister Vatti Vasant Kumar at a public function. He and his personal security officer also assaulted then Congress MP Kavuri Sambasiva Rao during a ‘rachabanda‘ (public interaction programme) at Denduluru. While Rao did not pursue the matter further, Minister Vatti Vasant Kumar lodged a police complaint.

On November 26, 2011, then Andhra Pradesh Tourism minister Vatti Vasant Kumar and TDP legislator Chintamaneni Prabhakar shoved each other after a heated argument on the dais during the ‘rachabanda.’ Based on Kumar’s complaint police arrested Prabhakar. In the complaint, Kumar stated that they had an argument over issuing house ownership documents to BPL beneficiaries. During the argument, Prabhakar pushed and shoved him and punched him in the stomach, Kumar stated in his complaint.

