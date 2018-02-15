TDP ministers may resign if Centre does not heed Andhra’s demands

TDP leaders also slammed Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing that YSRCP MPs would resign if the Centre does not give special status to Andhra by April 5. TDP leaders also slammed Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing that YSRCP MPs would resign if the Centre does not give special status to Andhra by April 5.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has hinted that it may ask its two Union ministers to resign if the Centre does not accept Andhra Pradesh’s demands.

At a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, senior MLAs and party leaders in Vijayawada on Wednesday, CM N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly said that if the Centre does not accept the state’s wishlist by March 5, he may ask Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary, the TDP’s ministers in the NDA government, to resign.

A decision on whether to continue its alliance with the BJP will also be taken after March 5, Naidu reportedly said at the meeting. TDP MPs should camp in New Delhi and keep up pressure on the Centre, he added.

“We don’t want to cling to our positions at the cost of Andhra Pradesh. If necessary, our central ministers and other elected members will resign if it helps Andhra’s cause,’’ minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said after the meeting.

TDP leaders also slammed Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing that YSRCP MPs would resign if the Centre does not give special status to Andhra by April 5.

“How many times has Jagan announced that his MPs will resign for special status?… His padayatra is not attracting the kind of attention he anticipated, so he is using his special status trick. Why resign only after April 5, why not now? By April 5, Parliament session will be over and the Speaker would need time to take a decision on the YSRCP MPs’ resignation, but by that time the general elections will be announced anyway,’’ Minister G Srinivas Rao said.

