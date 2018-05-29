TDP minister: ‘When I think of Modi and Shah, I am reminded of Hitler and Mussolini’

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Ramakrishnudu accused PM Modi of taking revenge against Andra Pradesh by denying it Special Category Status after Chandrababu Naidu had asked him in 2002 to take moral responsibility for the Godhra riots. (file photo) Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Ramakrishnudu accused PM Modi of taking revenge against Andra Pradesh by denying it Special Category Status after Chandrababu Naidu had asked him in 2002 to take moral responsibility for the Godhra riots. (file photo)

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, describing them as “fascists” who “destroyed democracy”.

“When I think of Modi and Shah, I am reminded of Hitler and Mussolini. Both were dictators and fascists who destroyed democracy. Modi and Shah are only interested in grabbing power by hook or crook and have no interest in the welfare of the states and people. Their politics is of hatred; anyone who does not belong to their religion or ideology or mindset has no place to live in this country,” Ramakrishnudu said while speaking on the third and final day of the TDP ‘Mahanadu’ conclave at Vijayawada Tuesday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) passed a political resolution to defeat the BJP in the 2019 elections, stating that it was destroying democratic and constitutional values, and endangering the concept of cooperative federalism. The resolution passed on the third and final day of TDP ‘Mahanadu’ conclave also stated that the unilateral style of functioning of Modi Government has led to a loss of faith and trust of the states over the Central Government.

“We had a lot of respect prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee as he respected the Constitution and never tried to subvert the democratic setup. But Modi is against democratic and constitutional setup. He and Shah are taking dangerous steps towards eliminating democracy and undermining our Constitution. Modi’s policies are against secularism and indicate a fascist mentality,” he added.

Ramakrishnudu accused PM Modi of taking revenge against Andra Pradesh by denying it Special Category Status after Chandrababu Naidu had asked him in 2002 to take moral responsibility for the Godhra riots.

“When riots occurred in Gujarat in 2002 after several people were burnt alive in a train coach at Godhra, hundreds of people were killed. At that time N Chandrababu Naidu told then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee that Narendra Modi who was CM of Gujarat at that time should take moral responsibility for the mindless violence and resign. I am sure Modi has not forgotten it and that is why he and BJP are targeting AP and Chandrababu Naidu by denying Special Category Status (SCS) and refusing to release any funds to the state which is suffering a lot after the unscientific bifurcation in 2014,” he said.

To grab power in states, he said, the Modi Government has destroyed democratic establishments and constitutional institutions to impose its ideology.

“Karnataka, where they miserably failed to have their way, is the most recent example. If state governments do not implement the BJP’s agenda or fall in line, they stop cooperating, create as many possible problems and hurdles as possible,” he said. “It now appears that BJP sees Chandrababu Naidu as a threat who is capable to taking on the Centre and national parties like BJP and thus are trying to bring him down by creating problems to TDP government and creating as many hurdles as possible.”

He said that Modi came to power promising to root out corruption but maximum corruption happened under his watch. “Nirav Modi escaped after duping banks of Rs 13,000 crores. Banks are on the verge of bankruptcy due to scams which happened mostly in the last four years. There is no cash in ATMs even 500 days after demonetisation was declared because banks are in trouble due to this irrational decision,” he said.

