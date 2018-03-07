TDP legislators vote in favour of severing ties with BJP

“We are not asking for any favour to the state, but only to implement the assurances given during the bifurcation” said Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) “We are not asking for any favour to the state, but only to implement the assurances given during the bifurcation” said Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs voted in favour of severing ties with BJP for its “refusal to help” Andhra Pradesh following the state’s bifurcation in 2014 during an impromptu poll held by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a legislature party meeting at Amaravati on Tuesday, sources said.

Addressing the legislature party members, including his party colleagues in the Cabinet, Naidu said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley “cold shouldered” a delegation led by state Finance Minister Y Ramakrish-nudu that met him on Monday evening. TDP is an ally in NDA.

“Jaitley not only refused to acknowledge any of demands put forward, including the request to release funds to bridge the revenue deficit gap of over Rs 16,000 crore, but also said there was no question of granting Special Category Status and that there was very little fund left to give under the special package announced in 2017 as most of the funds have already been given. This attitude is very disparaging and unacceptable. We have time and again told the Centre that Special Category Status is our right as we have suffered immensely due to the unscientific and irrational bifurcation of state. We have also told them that AP needs hand-holding by the Centre for some years to ensure a level-playing field among other states in South India, by fulfilling all the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. But we are not getting response from the Centre. So should we continue in this alliance with the BJP?’’ Naidu said.

“The special status issue is related to the sentiments of Telugu people and the central government should honour the sentiments of Andhra people. TDP has been maintaining good relations with friendly party BJP and it is the duty of central government to honour the sentiments of people. AP is lagging behind in per capita income by Rs 35,000 per head when compared to neighbouring states and it is the duty of central government to extend a helping hand to the state to achieve development on par with neighbouring states,’’ Naidu said.

“We are not asking for any favour to the state, but only to implement the assurances given during the bifurcation,’’ he said in the meeting.

“At least 95 per cent of MLAs and MLCs raised their hands in favour of breaking ties with BJP,’’ said D Manikya Varaprasad, MLC, who was present at the TDPLP meeting. “The remaining five per cent, including a couple of ministers, asked the CM to be patient, to wait and see if the Centre reacts favourably while the Parliament is in session as TDP MPs take it up in the House,’’ he said.

