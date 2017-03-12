TDP government pursuing ‘anti-people’ policies: YSR Congress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) today said the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh is pursuing “anti-people” policies and hit out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over defection of party MLAs.

Claiming the people are fed-up with TDP polices and corruption under its rule, YSRCP leaders asserted the party will win the 2019 Assembly elections.

“It is high time the anti-people policies of TDP are rejected outright to pave the way for the golden era of YSR (former AP Chief Minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy),” they said, according to a release issued by the opposition party.

Speaking at the party’s Foundation Day function, party MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, “We (YSR Congress) have completed six years and have to resolve that we will fight corruption and anti-people polices of the TDP government.”

YSR Congress leaders said the Centre should keep its promise of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

“Naidu’s lack of morals and also manipulative skills came to the fore when he lured 21 of our MLAs and two MPs to his side using corrupt methods. Such practices are a mockery of democracy. People are waiting to teach him a lesson,” they said, according to the party release.

“YSR Congress is the future and youth in large numbers are getting attracted to the party as they want to see Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (party chief) as Chief Minister after the 2019 elections,” they said.