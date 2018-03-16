Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Congress, CPM, AIMIM, TMC to back no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) protest outside Parliament during the ongoing budget session. The party is demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) protest outside Parliament during the ongoing budget session. The party is demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Following its decision to withdraw support from the NDA this morning, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will move a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the BJP-led government. The move comes a week after two of its ministers — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary — resigned from the Union Cabinet over the Centre’s refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh special status. The decision was taken by TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at an emergency meeting with politburo members this morning. The motion will have to be accepted by at least 50 members — the TDP has 16 members in the House. The Indian Express on Thursday first reported that majority of the party’s MPs and MLAs were in support of TDP quitting the NDA.

Naidu is learnt to have reportedly accused the BJP of “collusion politics”, or using Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party and actor K Pavan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party to target the TDP. An MP said, “He (Naidu) said that while we are fighting for self-respect, rights of Telugu people, and implementation of promises made to us, the BJP is resorting to collusion politics.”

