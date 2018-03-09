TDP demand for new zone not in sync with Railway needs

Unlike what TDP claims, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 does not promise a separate railway zone. Unlike what TDP claims, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 does not promise a separate railway zone.

NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is demanding a separate railway zone for bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, but their road to actually getting one is more complicated than just the government granting a wish.

For starters, unlike what TDP claims, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 does not promise a separate railway zone. It states in its Thirteenth Schedule that Railways “shall examine establishing” a new railway zone and does not commit to actually establishing one if found not feasible.

Sources told The Indian Express that an internal exercise, exploring feasibility of the move, indicated that a new zone may not be in the best interest of Railways from an operational, administrative and financial point of view.

It is learnt that the exercise points to a number of issues, including the fact that Railways does not divide its network according to states; but according to operational needs, and there is no pressing operational need felt by the transporter at the moment as far as Andhra Pradesh is concerned. It was felt following the internal exercise by a group of Executive Directors within the ministry was that a new zonal headquarters would needlessly add to the financial strain of Railways, sources said. There is also a view that such a move would open the doors to such demands from other states.

“The call will have to be from the government. There is no administrative need for a new zone,” an official told The Indian Express.

During the break in the Budget session, meetings with BJP brass, including party chief Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had given TDP leaders hope that its demands, including a new railway zone headquartered in Vishakhapatnam, would be met.

“We have been given to understand that central ministries have been asked to prepare for announcing some of what we had been demanding. Creation of a new railway zone is one of our demands,” leader of TDP in Lok Sabha Thota Narsimham said. The official position is that the matter is under examination.

From an administrative point of view, railway officials said, a new zone does not benefit a particular state. In terms of employment, Group C vacancies are filled through Railway Recruitment Board exams and there are already 21 such boards for 17 zonal railways. These exams are open to any qualifying Indian citizen. Each zonal headquarters has a Railway Recruitment Cell to fill Group D jobs, but there, too, same rules apply.

Operationally, more the number of zones, more are the resources directed towards managing interchange points between zones and handing over of trains between zones, officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App