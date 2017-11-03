TDP, BJP stage walkout from Telangana assembly over SC/ST commission

Minister for Scheduled Caste Development, G Jagadish Reddy, said the state government had written to the Centre for its advice and remarks as the issue is in the concurrent list of the Constitution (Representational Image) Minister for Scheduled Caste Development, G Jagadish Reddy, said the state government had written to the Centre for its advice and remarks as the issue is in the concurrent list of the Constitution (Representational Image)

The opposition TDP and BJP on Friday staged a walkout from the Telangana Legislative Assembly in the question hour in protest against the alleged delay in appointing SC and ST Commission in the state. Alleging that the state government has delayed the appointment of SC and ST Commission though it assumed office three and half years ago, TDP’s S Venkata Veeraiah, CPI (M) member S Rajaiah and Sampath Kumar of Congress asked as to when it would be formed.

Minister for Scheduled Caste Development, G Jagadish Reddy, said the state government had written to the Centre for its advice and remarks as the issue is in the concurrent list of the Constitution. The Centre’s response is awaited, he said. “The state government sought to appoint separate commissions for SCs and STs,” he said. The minister also said he would soon go to Delhi to pursue the matter with the Centre.

However, Venkata Veeraiah and BJP Floor leader G Kishan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the reply and walked out in protest. Opposition leaders (Congress) K Janareddy also registered his protest on behalf of his party. “There has been delay on the part of the Centre as well in giving its response,” the minister said, adding that the protest by the opposition parties is politically motivated.

