TDP-BJP row LIVE UPDATES: President accepts resignations of Raju, Chowdary

President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by the Prime Minister, accepted the resignations of two TDP ministers — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary — who resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday. The President has directed the Prime Minister to look after the work carried out by the Civil Aviation Ministry, which was headed by Raju. The TDP decided to pull out of the government this week, after the Centre ruled out granting Andhra Pradesh “special status”.
Members of the TDP, meanwhile, continued to disrupt proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this morning, leading to adjournments in both Houses. While the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day, the Rajya Sabha is expected to resume at 2.30 pm. Raju was seen in the well of the House today, along with his colleagues, pressing for special status.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had a 10-minute conversation with PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, after which the two ministers resigned from the Union Cabinet. The TDP, however, has not withdrawn from from the NDA.
Did the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, have provisions for special category status to Andhra Pradesh? No, it doesn't. It does, however, mention that the Centre would help the state bridge any resource gap.
So, what does the 14th Finance Commission recommend? It did away with the ‘special category’ status for states, except for the Northeastern and three hill states. For Andhra, it recommended that the Centre provide a revenue deficit grant for the period of the 14th Finance Commission.
So what has the Centre offered instead? It is willing to provide the “monetary equivalent” of a special category state to AP.
So why does AP still insist on special status? The TDP says its bid to get “special status” is an emotional and sentimental issue in the state.
"The disquiet in the TDP should serve as a warning bell to the BJP. Naidu’s charge that he could not get an appointment with the PM to discuss SCS shows the NDA’s coalition management in poor light. The estrangement of important allies as the government enters the last lap of its term must worry the BJP," reads an editorial in The Indian Express today.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were disrupted this morning as TDP members continued their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. MP Gajapthi Raju, who resigned from the Union Cabinet yesterday over the issue, was seen standing in the well of the House. The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2.30 pm.
