TDP-BJP row LIVE UPDATES: President accepts resignations of Raju, Chowdary

President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by the Prime Minister, accepted the resignations of two TDP ministers — P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary — who resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday. The President has directed the Prime Minister to look after the work carried out by the Civil Aviation Ministry, which was headed by Raju. The TDP decided to pull out of the government this week, after the Centre ruled out granting Andhra Pradesh “special status”.

Members of the TDP, meanwhile, continued to disrupt proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this morning, leading to adjournments in both Houses. While the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day, the Rajya Sabha is expected to resume at 2.30 pm. Raju was seen in the well of the House today, along with his colleagues, pressing for special status.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had a 10-minute conversation with PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, after which the two ministers resigned from the Union Cabinet. The TDP, however, has not withdrawn from from the NDA.

