TDP-BJP alliance on last legs? Chandrababu Naidu may ask two Union ministers to resign tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that when the time comes he would take the right decision in the interest of Andhra people. His remarks came after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday evening that there was no question of giving special status to Andhra Pradesh.
Sources in Telugu Desam Party said that Naidu was seeking opinion of his party MPs whether to ask Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, to resign on Thursday morning from the NDA Cabinet.
“Chowdary has said he will stand by any decision that Naidu takes. Raju is out of reach and may be travelling as he is supposed to reach Hyderabad on Thursday morning to attend a function at Begumpet Airport. Hectic parleys are being held between state and Central BJP leaders and TDP leaders. Unless there is a breakthrough, both TDP’s Union ministers may be asked to resign from NDA on Thursday morning and TDP may officially break ties with BJP. Jaitley’s comments are being seen as arrogance and an insult to TDP and Andhra people,’’ a senior TDP leader and close confidant of Naidu said.
Late on Wednesday night, Naidu held a teleconference with his MPs and said he was upset with Jaitley dismissing AP’s demand for special category status as a “sentimental and political movement” that cannot be accommodated constitutionally.
