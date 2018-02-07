TDP asks Centre to spell out financial plan for Andhra Pradesh with clear guidelines

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said: “What is this new formula (for bridging the revenue deficit) now? When no formula was applied to divide the state, why a new formula now to help the distressed state?” (file photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said: “What is this new formula (for bridging the revenue deficit) now? When no formula was applied to divide the state, why a new formula now to help the distressed state?” (file photo)

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked the Centre to spell out its ‘formula’ for the state with specific timelines, a day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured agitating TDP MPs in Parliament that the Centre would soon come out with a plan to release a special financial package to Andhra Pradesh.

“The Centre should clearly spell out what it has done for the state in the last four years and what it will do now. It should announce a plan of action with clear timelines,” Naidu said.

On Jaitley’s statement in Rajya Sabha yesterday, Naidu asked: “What is this new formula (for bridging the revenue deficit) now? When no formula was applied to divide the state, why a new formula now to help the distressed state?”

In Rajya Sabha, Jaitley had said: “I think a solution by which an amount can be given through an alternative mechanism is being worked out. I have asked the expenditure secretary today to immediately call the finance secretary of Andhra Pradesh to Delhi and work out procedural formalities so that it can be done. That amount will be the same. Let’s be assured that there should not be any difficulty,” he said.

“My friends from Andhra Pradesh are well aware that at least I have been fully sympathising and trying to make sure that every part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the commitments made by the central government at all stages are honoured. The central government fully stands by it.”

The TDP, along with other regional parties, has been protesting for the last two days over the non-implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and demanding the Centre to honour its commitment to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to TDP MPs, legislators and senior leaders over teleconference, Naidu said: “This is a problem between two governments (the Centre and the state). This is a problem on which we have to fight in Parliament and not on the streets.”

He demanded that a special discussion for two hours be taken up in Parliament to debate all issues related to the bifurcation (of AP) and review the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“The implementation of promises made in the Rajya Sabha by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, and the special economic package announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (in September 2016) should also be reviewed,” he said.

Naidu directed the TDP MPs to continue the din in Parliament “even if you get suspended”.

“We have converted the problems of AP into a national agenda. The injustice done to AP has become a point of debate across the country. We now have to go ahead rationally and secure our rights,” the TDP chief said.

Since it was the previous (UPA) government at the Centre that committed the mistake, the onus was now on the current (NDA) government to rectify it, he said.

Notably, amid an unease in its ties with the BJP, a delegation of TDP MPs, including Union ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary, had met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

The leaders of the two parties said the meeting was an attempt to address the strain in ties after the TDP expressed unhappiness over the Union budget not offering any special benefits to Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to it, Chowdary had played down speculation that the TDP will break its alliance with the BJP.

