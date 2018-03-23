TDP appeals for all-party meet on Andhra special status

New Delhi: TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad dressed as a woman protests demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi: TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad dressed as a woman protests demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

With its no-confidence motion notice still pending before Lok Sabha, TDP on Thursday appealed Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, after proceedings in the House remained paralysed for the 14th day.

The party also alleged that the protests by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIADMK in the two Houses were “planted”. At a press conference in the national capital, TDP’s Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary said, “We are sad over the manner in which both the Houses are being conducted”.

Lok Sabha could not take up for the fourth day the no-confidence motion notices given by his party against the government over the special status issue. The TDP withdrew its ministers from the central government and later walked out of the NDA, alleging that the Centre had failed to fulfil its “promise” of special category status to Andhra.

“Our party floor leader met the Lok Sabha Speaker today and suggested various avenues, but has not received any positive response,” he said. “Though our party does not want suspensions, the Speaker has the option to suspend those MPs who are protesting in the Well,” Chowdary said, alleging that protests inside Parliament by TRS and AIADMK “were planted to ensure no-confidence motion (notice) is not accepted”.

“We have also requested to hold an all-party meeting to seek opinions of all MPs,” he said and mentioned the way the government has pushed some Bills amid the din.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App