Chandrababu Naidu meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, seeks support for no-confidence vote

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met Delhi CM and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal to seek support for the no-confidence motion moved by his party TDP against the Centre. According to TDP leaders, both Naidu and Kejriwla also held discussion over the special category status (SCS) promised to the southern state.

Telugu Desam Party’s Rajya Sabha MP C M Ramesh told media that the Delhi chief minister has said he would offer support to TDP through members from his party in both the houses of Parliament.

Notably, AAP has four MPs in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, Naidu met leaders of various political parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and NCP as he vowed to defeat the saffron party in the next Lok Sabha polls. It was Naidu’s first visit to the national capital on Tuesday after parting ways with the BJP.

Ramesh told reporters that the TDP leader was also expected to meet Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal later on Wednesday. The TDP snapped its ties with the NDA last month after the Centre expressed its inability in granting special status to Andhra Pradesh. The party also moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

Talking to reporters after meeting with Kejriwal, Naidu accused the BJP-led NDA government of betraying the people on the Centre’s promise of giving special status to the bifurcated state. He said that he had come to Delhi 29 times in the last four years, to meet the Prime Minister and his ministers. “And after 29 visits nothing happened. They did a few minor things, but major part of (Andhra Pradesh) bifurcation act was not implemented,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP refuted the allegations by Naidu that it had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh, saying the habit of betrayal was not in its DNA.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “In a democracy, the parties are free to take their own call but the BJP is not in habit of ditching friends. It’s not in our DNA. We love people of Andhra Pradesh.” The BJP leader was flanked by party MPs K Haribabu and GVL Narasimha Rao, while addressing a press conference.

