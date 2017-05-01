Tayyip Erdogan in India LIVE updates: Turkey President to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi today

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted on his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday. (Pool photo/AP) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted on his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday. (Pool photo/AP)

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan will on Monday hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Erdogan, who arrived Sunday, is on a two-day visit to India, and this is his first visit to India as the Turkish President. Erdogan will today call on President Pranab Mukherjee as well as Vice President Hamid Ansari at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the ceremonial reception, he will pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajgath.

9.45 am: On trade and commerce, Turkey is hopeful that its relations with India will help boost its investments in the country. Turkey’s Commercial Counsellor to India Vural Çekinmez said Turkish companies wanting to enter the Indian market are already being provided support by Turkish officials in New Delhi, Daily Sabah reports. Çekinmez further said that Erdogan’s visit could well be one of the most comprehensive meetings in India in recent years.

“This visit will provide significant benefits for both Turkish business people who already have investments in India and those looking to potentially invest here,”Çekinmez told Daily Sabah.

9.35 am: Besides the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi, a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is also scheduled. The Erdogan-Swaraj meeting will take place following the bilateral talks between the two world leaders.

9.25 am: Given the threat Erdogan faces, specially from the Islamic State, security is at its peak. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has directed security agencies to ensure that he is provided the highest security cover in the wake of threats from the ISIS. Moreover, security personnel deployed to ensure Erdogan’s safety have put in a request to carry weapons on them at all times. Erdogan’s aircraft, as well, has been provided round-the-clock security.

9.20 am: President Erdogan has arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan where he inspects a ceremonial guard of honour. Accompanying him were President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From here, he will head to Rajgath and pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan pic.twitter.com/uZ3keEydM2 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 1, 2017

9.15 am: Besides the bilateral talks between the two nations, delegates from Turkey will also attend a India-Turkey Business Forum. About 150 delegates, representing Turkey businesses and trade, are accompanying Erdogan, along with his cabinet ministers and senior officials. They will participate in the India-Turkey Business Forum. In fact, India’s top business chambers – FICCI and Assocham – issued full page advertisments welcoming Erdogan to India, in a hope to build and take forward trade relations between the two nations.

9.10 am: Among the issues set to dominate the bilateral talks between the two nations are economic ties, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and Turkey’s support to India in its bid to become a member in the coveted Nuclear Supplier’s Group. The issue of terrorism has been key in India’s discussions with nations of the G20. It had also come up during the G20 meeting in Antalya in 2015.

9.00 am: This is not Tayyip Erdogan’s first visit. He had earlier visited the country in 2008 and held talks with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Erdogan, then, however was not President but Prime Minister of Turkey. After eleven years as Prime Minister, he was elected President in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, has met President Erdogan. The meeting took place during the 2015 G-20 Antalya summit, in Turkey. You can watch a brief video of that meeting below.



At the G20 meeting, terror was the key focus and Prime Minister Modi called for all nations to unite against terrorism and states that have been allowing the territory to be used as safe havens for terror organisations. You can read about that meeting here.

