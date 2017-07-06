Tax sleuths who probed stash, DeMo cases to be awarded by FM Arun Jaitely

The three black money windows that the department came out with in the last two years were one of the biggest challenges for it The three black money windows that the department came out with in the last two years were one of the biggest challenges for it

The investigators of Income Tax Department who probed black money and tax evasion instances, demonetisation cases and those who rendered good taxpayer services will be decorated with the first-ever finance minister’s award later this month.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra has mooted a new scheme in the department where officials will be awarded every year on the occasion of the Income Tax day that is celebrated on July 24.

The award, a proposal said, would be conferred on selected employees at the all-India level in different grades who, by their innovative ideas and special efforts as well as sustained devotion and commitment to duty, contributed to promoting excellence in the field of direct taxation and substantial or potential benefit to the department and the government.

“The objective is to give due recognition to employees who have exceptional efforts and contributed significantly in diverse areas of direct tax administration like taxpayer services, ease of doing business and grievance redressal,” it said. An I-T officer said those who probed important cases of black money, worked for the success of various schemes announced by the government for declaration of stash funds like the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) and probed cases of tax evasion post demonetisation, will also be awarded.

The three black money windows that the department came out with in the last two years were one of the biggest challenges for it, the official said. The tax officials did this job in a mission mode. Also, the raids and seizures conducted to check black money instances post the note ban of November 8 last year were a herculean task, he said.

“There are at least 10 categories in which the work of tax officials will be considered for the award, including international taxation, transfer pricing and widening of tax base.

“About 25 awards will be given and they are expected to be handed over by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on July 24 during the Income Tax day celebration here,” a senior official said.

The CBDT, policy-making body of the tax department, has also decided to institute two other yearly awards–President’s medal for meritorious service on the occasion of the Republic Day and Chairman’s (CBDT Chairman) certificate of appreciation on the Independence Day.

The department celebrated the first Income Tax day on July 24, 2010 when it marked 150 years of existence of this levy. Income tax was first levied as a duty in 1860 and the authority to levy that duty came into force on July 24, 1860.

As part of the event, the department is also bringing out a coffee table book that will depict a pictorial journey of the organisation and a number of lecture series and sessions will also be held in various I-T ranges across the country.

CBDT boss Chandra, the official said, has created a team of senior officials to prepare a blueprint for the final event.

The Income Tax Department is one of the largest organisations of the central government with over 55,000 personnel spread across more than 600 offices in over 540 locations across the country.

